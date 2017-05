It is sad that PDP is dead – Sullivan Chime

Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as dead and gone. The former governor noted that no matter how strong one was, when death called, one must answer, adding that the PDP they all belonged to was now dead. Chime spoke when a former Commissioner for Culture and […] It is sad that PDP is dead – Sullivan Chime Read Full Story