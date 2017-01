It is an error for someone above 70 years to be in power – Dino Melaye

The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has stated that it is totally unacceptable for someone above 70 years to be in leadership position. President Muhammadu Buhari is 74 years old. Melaye noted that this was happening because the Nigerian youths had not really taken their stand... Read Full Story