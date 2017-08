Isese Day: Osun declares Monday work-free day

The Government of Osun has declared Monday, Aug. 21 work-free day to commemorate ‘Isese Day’ the annual festival of adherents of traditional religion in the state. A statement issued by Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that government declared the holiday to enable adherents of traditional religion to celebrate their festival. […] Read Full Story