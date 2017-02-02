Investment inflow to Nigeria drops to 10-year low
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Nigerian economy recorded its worst investment inflow in 10 years with the country attracting a total investment of $5.12bn in the 2016 fiscal period. The $5.12bn investment figure, when compared to the $9.64bn that the economy attracted in 2015, represents a decline of $4.52bn or 46.86 per cent. The decline was […]
