February 02, 2017 

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Nigerian economy recorded its worst investment inflow in 10 years with the country attracting a total investment of $5.12bn in the 2016 fiscal period. The $5.12bn investment figure, when compared to the $9.64bn that the economy attracted in 2015, represents a decline of $4.52bn or 46.86 per cent. The decline was [&#8230;] The post Investment inflow to Nigeria drops to 10-year low appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
