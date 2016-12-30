International observers to monitor IPOB leader Kanu’s court session
Tony Okafor, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra on Friday said international observers would monitor the court session of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, coming up on January 10, 2017. The group called on its supporters and freedom fighters to be in court that day to see things for themselves. In a press statement made available […]
