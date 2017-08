Iniesta to miss today’s Super Cup return vs Real

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta was unable to train with his team mates on Tuesday due to a persistent injury hence he has been ruled out of their Spanish Super Cup second leg against Real Madrid today. Iniesta joins Rafinha Alcantara and Thomas Vermaelen on the injury list at the Nou Camp.