You are here:  Home  »  News  »  India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m
Update:  May 19, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m

A Nigerian, identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, has been arrested in India for allegedly possessing cocaine worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai. The Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times said a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) caught him after a tip-off by a ticket checker. According to an official, Wilfried AmobiRead More The post India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
