India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m
A Nigerian, identified as Eneh Wilfried Amobi, has been arrested in India for allegedly possessing cocaine worth $1.4m at a suburban railway station in Mumbai. The Indian newspaper, The Hindustan Times said a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) caught him after a tip-off by a ticket checker. According to an official, Wilfried AmobiRead More
The post India arrests Nigerian Amobi with cocaine worth $1.4m appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story