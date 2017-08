Increase corps members monthly allowance to N50, 000 – Fayose tells FG

The governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has asked the Federal Government to increase the monthly allowance of Corps members in the country from N19,800 to N50,000. He made the appeal in Ise Ekiti during the closing ceremony of the orientation course of the 2017 batch "A" stream 2. Represented by Lanre Ogunsuyi, his Commissioner