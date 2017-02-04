Ince: Rooney should leave United
Two-time Premier League winner Ince spent six seasons at United under Alex Ferguson, before moving to Inter Milan and later Liverpool and Middlesbrough in the Premier League.
Ince believes Rooney still has plenty to offer and is simply too good a player to sit on the bench, after Rooney has made only eight starts in the Premier League this season.
"If I was in his position, at his age, there’s absolutely no chance I’d stay at Manchester United," Ince wrote in a column for Paddy Power.
"Rooney is 31 and still has a lot to offer. He wants to play football, and wants to