In this time of recession, Enugu Billionaire buries mother in Hummer SUV instead of Casket
  Excess money or do we say so much love? A Nigerian billionaire (name withheld), based in Enugu recently buried his mother in a Hummer.The moneybag used the sport utility vehicle instead of a traditional casket to bury his beloved mother.He also splashed the car with over 10,000 dollars.    
