In Nigeria, 2.3m persons living with HIV not on treatment

No less than 2.3 million Nigerians living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus are not on any form of treatment even as health experts have raised alarm over the growing incidence of resistance to Anti-retroviral drugs in the country. The post In Nigeria, 2.3m persons living with HIV not on treatment appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story