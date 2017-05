Implementation of Confab report can save Nigeria—Gowon

A FORMER Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, retd, has lamented that all was not well with Nigeria, noting that the implementation of the proposals made in the 2014 Confab report would engender peace and unity in the country.