You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Immigration resuscitates Air Boarder Patrol Unit
Update:  February 07, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Immigration resuscitates Air Boarder Patrol Unit

Kaduna &#8211; The Controller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede on Monday said the service was ready to deploy its personnel to Kaduna International Airport for effective security checks after the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in March. The controller general said, in Kaduna on Monday after a visit to the airport, that heRead More The post Immigration resuscitates Air Boarder Patrol Unit appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top