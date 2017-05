Immigration arrests 8 over human trafficking

KATSINA—A 30-year-old woman, Bola Anifowose, in possession of eight-year-old twins, was arrested alongside seven others by operatives of Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, while attempting to cross the border to Agadez in Niger Republic, where they intended to move over to Libya and, finally, to Europe.