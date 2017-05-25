You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Imeh Bishop Umoh, Ibinabo Fiberesima & More attend Monalisa Chinda’s Stage Play “The Concubine” | See Photos
May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 

As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Rivers State, veteran actress Monalisa Chinda took Elechi Amadi&#8216;s play &#8220;The Concubine&#8221; to stage. The play which was staged on Tuesday starred Segun Arinze, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro, Francis Duru and a host of others. In attendance at the play were Ibinabo Fiberesima, Imeh Bishop Umoh, Kemen of [&#8230;] The post Imeh Bishop Umoh, Ibinabo Fiberesima &#038; More attend Monalisa Chinda&#8217;s Stage Play &#8220;The Concubine&#8221; | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
