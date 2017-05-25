Imeh Bishop Umoh, Ibinabo Fiberesima & More attend Monalisa Chinda’s Stage Play “The Concubine” | See Photos
As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Rivers State, veteran actress Monalisa Chinda took Elechi Amadi‘s play “The Concubine” to stage. The play which was staged on Tuesday starred Segun Arinze, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro, Francis Duru and a host of others. In attendance at the play were Ibinabo Fiberesima, Imeh Bishop Umoh, Kemen of […]
