Ikoyigate: Make your findings public, Timi Frank urges Osinbajo
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the fight against corruption by the present administration could suffer credibility question if the findings of the Presidential committee investigating the controversial $43million in a Lagos apartment is not released to Nigerians on time.
The post Ikoyigate: Make your findings public, Timi Frank urges Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story