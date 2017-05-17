Ijaw are aborigines of Edo, not Bini —IPDI
WARRI—THE Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, Delta State, stirred a fresh controversy between the Ijaw and Bini ethnic groups, yesterday, when it declared that Ijaw people had settled in the present-day Edo State before the Bini. It claimed that the Ijaw currently proclaiming ownership of the Gelegelegbene community in the state, came from Egypt after a short stay at Sudan and Ile-Ife.
