You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ijaw are aborigines of Edo, not Bini —IPDI
Update:  May 17, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Ijaw are aborigines of Edo, not Bini —IPDI

WARRI—THE Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, Delta State, stirred a fresh controversy between the Ijaw and Bini ethnic groups, yesterday, when it declared that Ijaw people had settled in the present-day Edo State before the Bini. It claimed that the Ijaw currently proclaiming ownership of the Gelegelegbene community in the state, came from Egypt after a short stay at Sudan and Ile-Ife. The post Ijaw are aborigines of Edo, not Bini —IPDI appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top