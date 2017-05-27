You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Iheanacho set to undergo West Ham medical as Manchester City reportedly accepts £24m
Update:  May 27, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Iheanacho set to undergo West Ham medical as Manchester City reportedly accepts £24m

Manchester City have reportedly accepted £24 million from West Ham United for Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho. According to Own Goal, Iheanacho is expected to undergo a medical in France tomorrow with the English Premier League side. The Nigerian will team up with West Ham on a permanent deal, with Manchester City having the option of [&#8230;] Iheanacho set to undergo West Ham medical as Manchester City reportedly accepts £24m Read Full Story
News

