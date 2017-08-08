You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Iheanacho Recovers, To Start On Bench Vs Arsenal
Update:  August 08, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 

Iheanacho Recovers, To Start On Bench Vs Arsenal

By Johnny Edward: Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has hinted that Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho will not start&#160;Friday&#39;s&#160;opening English Premier League clash away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The &#163;25 million signing returned to training with his new teammates&#160;on Monday&#160;after sustaining a bruise on his ankle on his unofficial debut for Leicester ... Read More The post Iheanacho Recovers, To Start On Bench Vs Arsenal appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

