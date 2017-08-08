Iheanacho Recovers, To Start On Bench Vs Arsenal
By Johnny Edward: Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has hinted that Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho will not start Friday's opening English Premier League clash away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The £25 million signing returned to training with his new teammates on Monday after sustaining a bruise on his ankle on his unofficial debut for Leicester ... Read More
The post Iheanacho Recovers, To Start On Bench Vs Arsenal appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.
Read Full Story