You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Igbos should stop complaining, they didn’t invest in Buhari’s campaign – Ngige
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 1503 

Igbos should stop complaining, they didn’t invest in Buhari’s campaign – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has asked the South-east to stop complaining of marginalisation by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. He lamented that all his efforts to persuade the Igbo to wisely invest in Buhari’s presidential bid in 2015 failed because of lack of co-operation by many South-east leaders, who threw their [&#8230;] Igbos should stop complaining, they didn&#8217;t invest in Buhari&#8217;s campaign &#8211; Ngige Read Full Story
