Igbo have invested more in Nigeria than Hausa, Yoruba – Iwuanyanwu

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri Eminent businessman and politician, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Wednesday said that the Igbo do not want to secede from Nigeria. Speaking as a special guest of honour at a National Unity summit organised by Arewa Ambassadors Congress of Nigeria in partnership with Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Iwuanyanwu said that the people of the […] Read Full Story