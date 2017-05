Igbo groups chide Obasanjo over new position on Biafra

Three Igbo socio-cultural associations yesterday faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo appeal on Ndigbo to accept Nigeria as their country since, “there was enough bread for everybody,” saying that Obasanjo was one of the major ailments plaguing the country. The post Igbo groups chide Obasanjo over new position on Biafra appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story