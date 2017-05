Igbo demand restructuring of Nigeria – Ekweremadu

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Igbo people of the South-East not to be provoked into armed struggle. He said the minimum Ndi’gbo demand from Nigeria is the restructuring of the federation to ensure equity and allow the people to actualise their potential. Ekweremadu urged Ndi’gbo to […] Read Full Story