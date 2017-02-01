If you have nothing to hide, try Dasuki in the open, Fayose tells FG
-Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as satanic and undemocratic democracy, the Federal Government’s attempt to secretly try the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, by using mask-wearing prosecution witnesses.
