You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  If you have nothing to hide, try Dasuki in the open, Fayose tells FG
Update:  February 01, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard Politics 2569 

If you have nothing to hide, try Dasuki in the open, Fayose tells FG

-Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as satanic and undemocratic democracy, the Federal Government’s attempt to secretly try the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, by using mask-wearing prosecution witnesses. The post If you have nothing to hide, try Dasuki in the open, Fayose tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top