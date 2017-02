If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another election – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians who may not like President Muhammadu buhari to wait for another election instead of carrying rumours of his death. He also described those peddling the rumuored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous. The post If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another election – Obasanjo appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story