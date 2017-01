If our military do not rise to occasion every time we face threats, aggression where would have been – Saraki

SENATE President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday hailed officers and men of the Nigeria armed forces for their tremendous contributions to the survival and development of the country. The post If our military do not rise to occasion every time we face threats, aggression where would have been – Saraki appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story