You are here:  Home  »  News  »  If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair- Apst Suleman threatens
Update:  January 25, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 441 

If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair- Apst Suleman threatens

Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who was almost arrested last night by DSS Operatives in Ekiti state, has threatened that if he spends one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair. According to him, he has churches in 42 countries [&#8230;] The post If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair- Apst Suleman threatens appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top