If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair- Apst Suleman threatens
Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who was almost arrested last night by DSS Operatives in Ekiti state, has threatened that if he spends one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair. According to him, he has churches in 42 countries […]
The post If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair- Apst Suleman threatens appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story