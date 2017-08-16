You are here:  Home  »  News  »  If Buhari , Garba Shehu are willing to learn PDP will tutor them … – Reno Omokri
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

If Buhari , Garba Shehu are willing to learn PDP will tutor them … – Reno Omokri

The former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari and his Senior Special Assistant to the Garba Shehu are willing to learn the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can arrange a course for them and tutor them on the subject-how to grow your economy to be the largest in Africa. The post If Buhari , Garba Shehu are willing to learn PDP will tutor them &#8230; &#8211; Reno Omokri appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top