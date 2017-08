IPOB withdraws threat to stop Anambra election

The Indigenous People of Biafra has withdrawn its threat to stop the conduct of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. The decision was reached after a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Ala-Igbo International Foundation with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Details later. Read Full Story