August 19, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard 

A GROUP of legal practitioners under the aegis of Anambra State Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, ASLADD, has urged the federal government to commence the investigation of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, without further delay, before the organization plunges the country into another civil war. The post IPOB may plunge Nigeria into another civil war, Lawyers’ Group warns FG appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
