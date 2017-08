INEC head of ICT, Emmanel Akem dies in fatal accident

The death has been announced of Emmanuel Akem, Head of ICT at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. DAILY POST gathered that Akem was involved in a fatal road mishap at Garaku, along Lafia-Makudi road on Wednesday. An eyewitness said the incident was caused by a drunk official of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC,