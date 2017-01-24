IGP Ibrahim Idris leads Police delegation to visit Buhari in London
Against the backdrop of speculations about the true state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kputom Idris, on Tuesday led a high powered police delegation to visit the President in London. Reliable sources told Vanguard that the IGP was accompanied by the DIG in charge FinanceRead More
The post IGP Ibrahim Idris leads Police delegation to visit Buhari in London appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story