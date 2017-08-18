You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  IBB, a major part of Nigeria’s political history – Saraki
IBB, a major part of Nigeria’s political history – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a major part of Nigeria’s political history. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, to congratulate the former Head of State his 76th birthday, Saraki described Babangida as one of Nigeria’sRead More The post IBB, a major part of Nigeria’s political history &#8211; Saraki appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
