You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  IAAF World Championships:Okagbare, Brume set for long jump
Update:  August 09, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

IAAF World Championships:Okagbare, Brume set for long jump

.Nathaniel disqualified in 400m hurdles Nigerian duo of Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and Ese Brume will attempt to make history this evening when they file out for the long jump event at the Olympic stadium in London. The duo will be seeking to become the first Nigerian women duo to compete at the same championships for places inRead More The post IAAF World Championships:Okagbare, Brume set for long jump appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top