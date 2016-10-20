You are here:  Home  »  News  »  I was nominated as VP by â€˜somebody somewhereâ€™ â€“ Osinbajo
I was nominated as VP by 'somebody somewhere' – Osinbajo

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night cleverly avoided to be dragged into the raging controversy over who nominated him to be President Muhammadu Buhari's running mate in the 2015 presidential election. Although he confirmed that "somebody somewhere" must nominate one before occupying a position, Osinbajo refrained from disclosing who nominated him.
