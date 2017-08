I want to go to heaven and sing with angels – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Christians to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ, as the end is near. Obasanjo, speaking at the Apostolic Faith Church during the 2017 Camp Meeting Concert, also said he would love to make heaven where he would sing with the angels. “You have to be fully […] I want to go to heaven and sing with angels – Obasanjo Read Full Story