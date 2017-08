I want to go back to England – Ronaldo tells judge in tax evasion case

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has told the judge at his tax trial in Spain that he wants to go back to England. Ronaldo is accused of defrauding authorities of €14.7million. He has been in court fighting those charges, with his comments regarding a possible return to England made on July 31. Cadena SER reports […] I want to go back to England – Ronaldo tells judge in tax evasion case Read Full Story