I used condom – Lecturer claims as pregnant student reveals sex details [PHOTO]
May 22, 2017 

I used condom – Lecturer claims as pregnant student reveals sex details [PHOTO]

A lecturer at the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, Dr Oluseyi Adu, and a Dental Nursing student, Mosunmola, are embroiled in a row over who is responsible for the pregnancy that the nursing student is carrying. Mosunmola, who is nine months pregnant, alleged that Adu was responsible for the child in her [&#8230;] I used condom &#8211; Lecturer claims as pregnant student reveals sex details [PHOTO] Read Full Story
