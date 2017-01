I sponsored our wedding, even lent him money to pay my bride

A civil servant, Faith Ogu, on Tuesday, dragged her unemployed husband, Joseph Ogu, to a Jikwoyi Customary Court in Abuja, seeking for divorce on the grounds that he deceived her about his ’employment’ status. The post I sponsored our wedding, even lent him money to pay my bride appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story