You are here:  Home  »  News  »  I speak with Buhari daily, says sister Hajiya Rakiya
Update:  February 09, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 0 

I speak with Buhari daily, says sister Hajiya Rakiya

Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well being of the President, instead of spreading rumours about his health. In an interview with a correspondent of the News agency of Nigeria in Daura, Katsina state, the 84-year-old said the president needed [&#8230;] The post I speak with Buhari daily, says sister Hajiya Rakiya appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top