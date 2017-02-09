I speak with Buhari daily, says sister Hajiya Rakiya
Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammad Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well being of the President, instead of spreading rumours about his health. In an interview with a correspondent of the News agency of Nigeria in Daura, Katsina state, the 84-year-old said the president needed […]
