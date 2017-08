I resigned as Kogi Speaker to save my life – Umar Imam

Former Kogi State House of Assembly Speaker, Umar Imam Ahmed has admitted he resigned from the position to avert plunging the state into another round of crisis and save his life, which has been under death threats. His resignation came exactly a week, after the 25-member House passed a vote of confidence on him and […] I resigned as Kogi Speaker to save my life – Umar Imam Read Full Story