You are here:  Home  »  News  »  I never said FG doesn’t know who’ll sign 2017 budget – Lai Mohammed
Update:  May 17, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

I never said FG doesn’t know who’ll sign 2017 budget – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked media reports claiming that he said the federal government does not know who will sign the 2017 budget. In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said he was misrepresented in the statement, maintaining that such statementRead More The post I never said FG doesn&#8217;t know who&#8217;ll sign 2017 budget &#8211; Lai Mohammed appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

