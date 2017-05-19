I meant budget’ll be signed by President who’s in Nigeria, not abroad – Enang
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Mr. Ita Enang has clarified the opinion in a section of the media that he said it is President Muhammadu Buhari who is abroad on a medical follow-up that will assent to the 2017 budget while the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will take it up from there.
