I know Buhari’ll not perform; His change not working – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has said that he has always known that President Muhammadu Buhari will not perform in government and that to prove his predictions, the change mantra which President Buhari promised Nigerians is not working. The post I know Buhari’ll not perform; His change not working – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story