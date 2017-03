I have decided to leave Arsenal – Sanchez

Is it all over for Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal? The Mirror reports that it is, claiming the Chile international “is on his way after a series of rows with Arsene Wenger.” Wenger dropped top scorer Sanchez to the bench for Saturday’s defeat at Liverpool but brought him on for the second half with his team […] The post I have decided to leave Arsenal – Sanchez appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story