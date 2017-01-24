I drove taxis and worked as a guard – Kayode Fayemi
Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has challenged Nigerian youths to explore and utilise their creative ability to develop the society. Fayemi gave the challenge while delivering the 2016 convocation lecture of at the University of Lagos. He said that one of the failings of the society was its inability to give […]
