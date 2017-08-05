I am too much in love with Nigeria to become Biafra minister – Jerry Gana
Erstwhile Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, has dissociated himself from Benjamin Onwuka of the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) who appointed him as Minister in his secessionist federation. Onwuka had announced an interim government to run the affairs of Biafra, in which Gana was appointed Minister of Transport. However, Gana in a press release signed and […]
I am too much in love with Nigeria to become Biafra minister – Jerry Gana
Read Full Story