I am the bona fide Oba of Lagos, Akiolu tells court

About 14 years after his installation, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja High Court in a suit challenging his emergence as the paramount ruler of Lagos, saying he is the bona fide monarch. “I am here to justify my appointment, you cannot build something on nothing, it will be […] Read Full Story