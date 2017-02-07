You are here:  Home  »  News  »  I am not directly in touch with President Buhari but I speak with those around him- Femi Adesina
Update:  February 07, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 330 

I am not directly in touch with President Buhari but I speak with those around him- Femi Adesina

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says he is not directly in touch with the president but that he speaks with those around him in London. Adesina said this on Channels TV this morning. &#8220;Daily. I am not saying I speak with him directly but I am in touch [&#8230;] The post I am not directly in touch with President Buhari but I speak with those around him- Femi Adesina appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top