I am APC member ‘body and spirit’ – Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said contrary to insinuations, he was a full member of All Progressives Congress (APC) and remained there “body and spirit’’. Saraki said at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja that the speculations were part of the mischievous activities against him and urged the public theRead More The post I am APC member ‘body and spirit’ – Saraki appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story